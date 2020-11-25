Ajax vs Midtjylland Live Stream Reddit

Ajax will try to keep pace in Group D in when they host Midtjylland on Matchday 4 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ajax sit in second place after defeating Midtjylland, 2-1, back on Matchday 3. Midtjylland are winless so far in the group. Liverpool is running away with the group, but second place is up for grabs.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Johan Cruijff Arena — Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Johan Cruijff Arena — Amsterdam, Netherlands Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Ajax -325; Draw +470; Midtjylland +800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Ajax: The Dutch side’s most recent win against Midtjylland have them sitting in second place. Forward Dusan Tudic scored a goal and recorded assist in the big win. The team will look to him for the scoring as he tries to connect in three consecutive UCL appearances for the club.

Midtjylland: The Danish side is still searching for this first point in the competition after losing its first three matches. Midtjylland has scored only once in the UCL group stage this season, and will likely look to midfielder Anders Dreyer to connect on goal again after he scored in their last match against Ajax. He currently leads the team in shots (nine), shots on target (four) and expected goals (1.67).

Prediction

Ajax continue to separate themselves in the group as they pick up another win against Midtjylland. Pick: Ajax 2, Midtjylland 1