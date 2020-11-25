Bayern vs RB Salzburg Live Stream Reddit Online

Group A leaders Bayern Munich welcome last-place RB Salzburg to Germany on Wednesday for Champions League Matchday 4. Bayern have a chance to clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a victory, while a draw would be enough as long as Lokomotiv Moscow fail to beat Atletico Madrid. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

The qualification will be sealed when they take on Salzburg and they start favourites against a largely young side. The mountain is steep on for the side from Austria to climb as Bayern have dropped just twice in the last 14 matches.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg will kick off at 1:30 am on November 26, Thursday.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg: Team News, Injury Update

Bayern have been grappling with injuries all season especially when Joshua Kimmich will be out until the new year with a torn meniscus. Also, Alphonso Davies damaged his ankle ligaments against Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs RB Salzburg: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Sule, Alaba; Martinez, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Stankovic; Kristensen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Mwepu, Camara, Seiwald; Okafor, Koita, Szoboszlai

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Bayern -460; Draw +625; Salzburg +1000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern: The 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen likely means this attack is frustrated and hungry, and that could be bad for Salzburg. Bayern have an attack that simply overpowers inferior defenses, and here it should be no different. Expect Bayern to come out nearly full strength to book their spot in the round of 16 and then allow proper rest during the other matchdays. Bayern had scored at least two goals in every single one of their games this season entering this past weekend, and they’ll likely get back to that pace in this one.

RB Salzburg: We are entering must-win territory for the Austrian side and American coach Jesse Marsch, but easier said than done, obviously. Salzburg lost 6-2 to Bayern last time out in a game that was much closer than the scoreline would indicate, but they actually played quite well. They’ll need a sharper performance here and for Bayern’s attack to just have an off night to have any shot of earning a victory. Lady luck must be on their side.