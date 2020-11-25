Bologna vs Spezia Live Stream Reddit Italian Coppa Italia 2020 How To Watch Online Free Tv

Italian football top flight league Serie A has excluded the MENA region from the launch of its 2020 broadcast rights tender.

The league has launched the rights tender for 57 international territories, including 52 country-specific contracts, four continental tranches and one global offer. In addition, the body has launched mirrored packages for the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa – with the latter being offered in the condition that rights to the competition will be hosted to an additional broadcaster should it be played outside of Italy.

Part of the reason for MENA being handled differently is due to conflicts in the region. The league signed a deal with Saudi Arabia to host three out of the next five Supercoppas in the country from 2018, despite the nation being embroiled in a trade war with neighbouring Qatar – which owns the region’s broadcaster beIN Sports.

As a result, beIN did not broadcast the league for a week following its restart in June. The broadcaster only agreed to resume broadcasting the league on the condition it was handed a steep discount on its US$500 million deal. This was to reflect, from beIN’s perspective, that the rights were no longer exclusive due to the targeted piracy campaign from Saudi state-backed beoutQ.

It is currently unclear how the league will handle the MENA rights going forward in light of their recently discounted review.

The launch comes as Serie A enters the final stages of wrapping up the 10% sale of its new media unit to a joint-bid from CVC Capital Partners and Advent International. The consortium, which also includes the country’s FSI fund, will pay a total of €1.7 billion for the stake, and will play a role in managing the broadcast rights in the coming years.

A fall in cases of COVID-19 in Italy has seen the government give the go-ahead that will allow Serie A clubs to resume action from June 13. Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora met on Thursday with the FIGC, Lega Serie A, Players’ Association, and Association of Italian Sports Medics, and it was agreed that action could begin once again, the last match having been played on March 9.

“We worked only with one thought: what is best for football and defending its future, which for Serie A means returning to being the most beautiful league in the world,” league president Paolo Dal Pino told reporters after the announcement had been made.

“Only with this spirit can we repay the passion and enthusiasm of millions of fans who follow our sport.”

Italian FA chief Gabriele Gravina—who has consistently been a strong advocate of resuming the league—was also pleased that an agreement had been reached after the meeting.

Plans for fixtures are reportedly being finalised on Friday, with the idea being that the Coppa Italia semi-finals and final will be held between June 13-17 with AC Milan, Juventus, Inter and Napoli in contention. Then, on June 20, Serie A will begin, as the league will likely look to dedicate the opening fixtures to those teams who have a game in hand on the rest.

The opening round of Serie A would therefore see matches between Atalanta-Sassuolo, Verona-Cagliari, Inter-Sampdoria and Torino-Parma, and clubs would then play two matches per week from Round 27 onwards in order to complete the season by August 2.

Italy joins both Germany and England in allowing soccer to begin again, yet the medical protocol for Serie A will be different from its European counterparts. The CTS (technical science committee) has only agreed to allowing the sport to re-start with an agreement that a club’s entire squad goes into quarantine for 14 days should there be a COVID-19 positive test on a single player from that squad.

This stricter framework could conceivably bring the action to a close once again if too many squads are placed under quarantine. Then, according to Spadafora, alternatives such as play-offs or even a complete cancellation of the remaining fixtures would become a possibility.