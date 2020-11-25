Bristol City vs Watford Live Stream Free

Vladimir Ivic’s side lie just a point behind City and EFL expert Prutton believes it will be a tightly-fought game which could end all square.

Writing in his predictions column for Sky Sports, he said: “October was a month to forget for City fans, as they followed up a win over Nottingham Forest with three defeats and two draws to drop from first to 10th.

“Dean Holden’s men have put that behind them and come into the game off the back of three straight wins.

“Watford are, as expected, still right in the mix for the top six but it’s largely thanks to their home form.

“While they have won five of their six games at Vicarage Road, on the road they have taken just six points from six games. I think they may just sneak one more here.”

When does Bristol City vs Watford kick off? Wednesday 25th November, 2020 – 19:45 (UK)

Where is Bristol City vs Watford being played? Ashton Gate, Bristol

Where can I get tickets for Bristol City vs Watford? This match will be played without spectators

What TV channel is Bristol City vs Watford on in the UK? Sky Sports have the rights to Championship matches in the UK, so it is worth checking their schedule

Where can I stream Bristol City vs Watford in the UK? If televised, subscribers can stream the match live on Sky Go

THE TEAM NEWS

BRISTOL CITY

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bentley; Hunt, Vyner, Kalas, Dasilva; Semenyo, Nagy; O’Dowda, Paterson, Wells; Martin

Unavailable: Baker (Injured), Mawson (Injured), Walsh (Injured), Weimann (Injured), Williams (Injured)

Questionable:

WATFORD

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Foster; Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Wilmot; Kiko Femenia, Garner, Capoue, Chalobah; Sarr, Deeney, Sema

Unavailable: Dele-Bashiru (Injured), Hughes (Injured), Masina (Injured), Success (Injured)

Questionable: Cleverley (Injured)