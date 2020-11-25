Coventry City vs Cardiff City Live Stream Reddit Online

Cardiff City travel to the Midlands to face Coventry City on Wednesday evening. The Bluebirds have endured a rocky start to the campaign this season, sitting in the bottom half of the table having picked up just one point from their clash against Millwall last weekend. Here is everything you need to know about the Championship clash against the Sky Blues.

Cardiff City are gunning for the Sky Blues after manager Neil Harris insists they must find their clinical edge and start winning games of football.

The Bluebirds chalked up yet another draw against Millwall at the weekend – their fifth of the season so far – to turn up the pressure another notch.

The Welsh club were their own worst enemy once again at The Den, with Alex Smithies and Curtis Nelson allowing Matt Smith to nod home the game’s opener far too easily, giving the visitors an uphill battle to come away with anything from the game.

What time is Coventry City v Cardiff City kick-off?

Coventry City v Cardiff City will kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, November 25, behind closed doors at St Andrew’s.

Is Coventry City v Cardiff City on TV?

No, the game is not going to be shown on TV.

What about live streaming?

Cardiff City will be streaming the game live on their website and match passes for those viewing in the UK can be bought here for £10.

Overseas viewers will be able to pay to watch the game for £7 – other packages are also available. Full details here.

You can also follow all the action on our live blog from 5pm, which you’ll be able to find here.

Away matches are not included in the stream packages for season ticket holders.

What are the odds?

Coventry City win: 12/5

Draw: 12/5

Cardiff City: 23/20

(Odds via The Pools and correct at the time of publication)

What’s the team news?

For Cardiff City, they are still without Lee Tomlin and Jordi Osei-Tutu, who are long-term absentees with groin and hamstring problems respectively.

Greg Cunningham has had another few days of training under his belt, however, and he will be assessed heading into the midweek clash.

Neil Harris said they are treading carefully with regards to Cunningham, given his recent injury record, as the club want him to be fit for a long stretch in the side heading into a busy period. So whether Wednesday’s fixture is too soon for him remains to be seen.

Isaac Vassell also remains out as a long-term absentee.

As for the hosts, striker Matt Godden has been out with a foot injury and will play no part against Cardiff, therefore Tyler Walker will likely lead the line.

Jodi Jones and Julien Da Costa are the hosts’ two other confirmed absentees for this match.