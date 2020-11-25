Empoli vs Brescia Live Stream Free

Football match Empoli (Empoli, Italy) – Brescia (Brescia, Italy) watch online live video. Start the fight November 25, 2020 at 13:30 UTC) The match will take place in Empoli at the stadium Carlo Castellani 25 November 2020 at 13:30. Referee of the match Giovanni Ayroldi from Italy.

Live broadcast of the match will start 10 minutes before the start of the game. Football match Empoli vs Brescia will be available in the records immediately after the live broadcast. On our site you can find all the matches involving teams Empoli and Brescia to record and watch them at a convenient time for you.

FC Empoli vs Brescia Calcio: Coppa Italia preview

Empoli entertain Brescia at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Wednesday in Coppa Italia fourth round.

Alessio Dionisi’s Empoli are top of Serie B with 17 points, having played eight games, they have won five, drawn two and lost once. In the third round, the Blues won 4-2 away against Benevento.

Midfielder Samuele Damiani is ruled out through injury.

Brescia, managed by Diego Lopez, are 10th in Serie B with nine points, having played seven matches, they have won two, drawn three and lost twice. The Little Swallows defeated Perugia 3-0 at home in the third round.

Defender Andrea Cistana is sidelined through injury and forward Ernesto Torregrossa is out due to Covid-19.

Both last faced each other in May 2018, with Empoli winning 2-0 away.