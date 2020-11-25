Internazionale vs Real Madrid Live Stream Free

Real Madrid go to Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League game of the week as both teams are uncomfortably close to elimination. In Group B, neither are in the top two with Borussia Monchengladbach in first and Shakhtar Donetsk in second. Real Madrid are in third place and Inter are in fourth place, separated by just two points. The winner will set themselves up well for a chance at a spot in the round of 16, the loser will need to hit the panic button and a draw doesn’t do much for either.

Group B has largely mirrored the unpredictability of Europe’s top five leagues this season, with favourites for progression – Inter and Real – currently fourth and third respectively, while Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach are unexpectedly leading the way.

The frantic opening rounds were encapsulated in the reverse fixture of this contest just before the international break, where both sides played out a five-goal thriller at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, which saw Real sneak a 3-2 win.

That result has left Antonio Conte’s side rooted to the foot of the table and without a win in three games; the Nerazzurri simply have to put points on the board if they are to avoid dropping out of the group stages for successive seasons.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Giuseppe Meazza — Milan, Italy

: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza — Milan, Italy TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Inter +110; Draw +270; Real Madrid +225 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Inter: Antonio Conte’s team has been consistent in attack for but inconsistent in defense. The club has only recorded two clean sheets since the end of September. The side has conceded 11.3 shots per game in their last three matches, resulting in an average of two goals per game against. At some point you have to wonder if three at the back is causing more harm than it is doing good. With Real Madrid’s width, the wingbacks will need to play a bit deeper if that’s the route Antonio Conte goes. The last thing Inter want is a high-scoring shootout against Real after the 3-2 loss on Matchday 3 in Madrid.

Real Madrid: When you face Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku, you need a strong defense, but Real will be without Sergio Ramos as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury he picked up on international duty. That means we will likely see the same pairing as this past weekend against Villarreal, where Raphael Varane partnered with Nacho. Both played well, and there is chemistry there, but the physical presence of Ramos will be missed. Varane must take care of Lukaku for Real to win.