Lens vs Nantes Live Stream Free

The match starts at 19:00 on 25 November 2020. Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Franck Haise or Christian Gourcuff? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Lens have lost 51% of their Ligue 1 games against Nantes (38/74), their highest such ratio against an opponent faced at least 20 times in the top-flight.

Lens have lost only once in their last five Ligue 1 games against Nantes (W3 D1), on 9th August 2014 (0-1). At home, they won the last four encounters between the two teams in the top-flight, as many as in their previous 25 (D12 L9).

Nantes have won only once in their eight games against promoted sides in Ligue 1 (D3 L4), but it was the most recent clash, at Lorient on 8th November (2-0).

Lens have won 17 points after nine Ligue 1 matches this season, their second-best tally at this stage of a top-flight season in the 21st century after 2001/02 (18 pts), when they finished second in the table.

Lens have lost only once in nine home league games in 2020 (W5 D3), only Lyon have lost fewer among teams playing in Ligue 1 and/or Ligue 2 over this period (W5 D4 L0).

Nantes have lost three of their last four away Ligue 1 games (W1), as many as in their previous nine (W3 D3).

None of Nantes’ last 23 goals in Ligue 1 have been scored from outside the box, with the last one coming back in December 2019 by Ludovic Blas against Angers.