Man City vs Olympiakos Live Stream Reddit Online

Manchester City are wobbling, there’s no doubt about it, but a return to Champions League fixtures could be the perfect tonic for Pep Guardiola and his men.

City were roundly beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at the weekend, but the problems run deeper than that with just three wins out of eight Premier League games in 2020/21, with no back-to-back victories. It has been a different story for City on the continent, however. They have three wins in three games with three goals scored from City in each.

While Pedro Martins’s side did have a good start in the league by beating Marseille 1-0 in their opening match, they lost to FC Porto and Manchester City in the following games. They are currently placed third in the group standings with three points and ideally need a win to keep their chances alive in the tournament.

Manchester City have never lost a game against the Greek giants, they have won five out of the six games against Olympiakos. The previous fixture between the two sides ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for Manchester City.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City will be unable to feature Nathan Ake and Fernandinho due to injuries, whereas, the participation of Benjamin Mendy remains doubtful.

Olympiakos will be unable to call upon the services of Ousseynou Ba.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Olympiakos possible starting line-up: Jose Sa, Rafinha, Ruben Semedo, Pape Abou Cisse, Jose Holebas, Mady Camara, Yann M’Vila, Andreas Bouchalakis, Lazar Randelovic, Youssef El-Arabi, Mathieu Valbuena

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Manchester City vs Olympiakos will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Wednesday, November 25 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Olympiakos match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.