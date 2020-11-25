Marseille vs FC Porto Live Stream Free Online

The match starts at 21:00 on 25 November 2020. Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Gilbert Gress or Sérgio Conceição? Find out by following our live matchcast.

When does Marseille vs FC Porto kick off? Wednesday 25th November, 2020 – 20:00 (UK)

Where is Marseille vs FC Porto being played? Orange Vélodrome, Marseille

Where can I get tickets for Marseille vs FC Porto? A lot of Champions League games are being played without spectators but the situation is changing rapidly so it is worth checking official club websites for updates

What TV channel is Marseille vs FC Porto on in the UK? BT Sport have the rights to UEFA Champions League matches in the UK, so it is worth checking their schedule

Where can I stream Marseille vs FC Porto in the UK? Subscribers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website & app

MARSEILLE VS FC PORTO TEAM NEWS

MARSEILLE

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Mandanda; Sakai, Álvaro, Ćaleta-Car, Amavi; Rongier, Kamara, Sanson; Thauvin, Benedetto, Payet

Unavailable:

Questionable:

FC PORTO

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Marchesín; Manafá, Sarr, Mbemba, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe; Corona, Otávio, Díaz; Marega

Unavailable: Mbaye (Injured), Marcano (Injured)

Questionable: Pepe (Injured)

Marseille currently sit pointless in Group C and must win here to realistically stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage. The French side have failed to score in any of their three group games so far and are expected to gamble by playing a highly offensive game here at home, knowing that they have nothing to lose. This may see them leaving big gaps in their defence and vulnerable to the counter attack whilst pushing bodies forward, which Porto will look to take advantage of. Whilst the hosts taking more risks may see them find the net in this match for the first time in the group stage, Porto are still more than capable of picking up at least a point here, if not all three so consider the visitors draw no bet.