Millwall vs Reading Live Stream Free Soccer

Millwall head into their Championship fixture with Reading on Wednesday night hoping to secure their first league win in five and move closer to the playoff places. Reading, meanwhile, have suffered four successive defeats and have slipped to sixth in the league table.

When does Millwall vs Reading kick off? Wednesday 25th November, 2020 – 19:00 (UK)

Where is Millwall vs Reading being played? The Den, London

Where can I get tickets for Millwall vs Reading? This match will be played without spectators

What TV channel is Millwall vs Reading on in the UK? Sky Sports have the rights to Championship matches in the UK, so it is worth checking their schedule

Where can I stream Millwall vs Reading in the UK? If televised, subscribers can stream the match live on Sky Go

THE TEAM NEWS

MILLWALL

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Woods, S. Williams, Wallace, Thompson, Bennett; Smith

Unavailable: Bennett (Injured), Mahoney (Injured), Mitchell (Injured), Zohore (Injured)

Questionable: Romeo (Injured),

READING

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Esteves, Morrison, Moore, Richards; Laurent, Rinomhota, Meite, Ejaria, Olise; Joao

Unavailable: Araruna (Injured), Baldock (Injured), Holmes (Injured), Swift (Injured)