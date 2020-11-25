Monchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream Reddit UEFA Champions League 2020 How To Watch Online Free Tv

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 concludes on Thursday with eight matches across Europe. Wednesday’s games brought 26 goals as Chelsea, Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus punched their tickets to the round of 16. Action kicks off with Borussia Monchengladbach hosting Shakhtar Donetsk, while Olympiacos face Manchester City.

Here’s the complete schedule along with live updates from the matches:

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Shakhtar, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Olympiacos vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Marseille vs. Porto, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Liverpool vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Ajax vs. Midtjylland, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

