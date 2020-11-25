San Diego State vs Nevada Live Stream Free

The match will take place in Parma at the stadium Ennio Tardini 25 November 2020 at 13:30. Referee of the match Giacomo Camplone from Italy. Live broadcast of the match will start 10 minutes before the start of the game.

Parma Calcio vs Cosenza Calcio: Coppa Italia preview

Parma take on Consenza at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Wednesday in Coppa Italia fourth round.

Fabio Liverani’s Parma are 17th in Serie A with six points, having played eight games, they have won one, drawn three and lost four. In the third round, the Crusaders won 3-1 at home against Pescara.

Valentin Mihaila, Hernani, Lautaro Valenti and Andrea Dini are all sidelined through injury.

Cosenza, managed by Roberto Occhiuzzi, are 12th in Serie B with eight points, having played eight matches, they have won one, drawn five and lost two. The Wolves defeated Monopoli 2-1 at home in the third round.

Interestingly, it will be the first meeting between both sides.