Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Stream Free

New Owls boss Tony Pulis takes his side to his native South Wales for the game against Steve Cooper’s Swans, who currently sit in fourth place after their 1-0 win over Rotherham United on Saturday.

Swansea kept pace with the league leaders after captain Matt Grimes scored his first goal in 1,915 days to secure all three points, following keeper Jamal Blackman‘s error.

It was the Swans’ sixth win of the season and third in their last five games, which will please Steve Cooper after a tricky run of fixtures.

Swansea will also see this fixture as an opportunity to secure back-to-back wins against Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since December 1978, following their 2-1 win in this exact fixture last season.

Peculiarly, Pulis’s men aren’t the only ‘Wednesday’ opposing Swansea, as they are without a win in their last eight home league matches played on a Wednesday – their last win coming against Newcastle United in December 2013.

Following the visit of the Owls, Swansea then travel to Nottingham Forest, then Middlesbrough as they look to keep their promotion hopes intact.

What time is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off?

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday, November 25.

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Coverage on their Arena channel begins five minutes before kick-off.

What about live streaming?

The game will be streamed live on SwansTV. The commentary will be provided by Anthony O’Connell and Lee Trundle.

All season ticket holders should have received a promotional code via email to watch the game.

Non-season ticket holders in the UK can watch for £10. You can buy streaming options for the game here.

Alternatively, you can also follow updates from the Liberty Stadium on our live blog which will be on WalesOnline's Swansea City page from around 5pm.

What is the latest team news?

Swansea are hopeful that Andre Ayew and Marc Guehi will both be fit.

The pair missed the victory over Rotherham United having returned to the club prematurely during the international break due to muscle injuries.

The Swans have no fresh concerns from the triumph against the Millers.

George Byers and Morgan Gibbs-White remain unavailable while Viktor Gyokeres and Jordon Garrick will miss out after testing positive for coronavirus during the international break.

As for the away side, they will be without Jack Marriott who has returned to parent club Derby after suffering a calf injury.

He joins Aden Flint on the treatment table after the Cardiff City loanee suffered a hamstring injury earlier on in the campaign.

Josh Windass is suspended for the game at the Liberty after being sent off in his side’s 1-0 loss to Preston.

Chey Dunkley remains sidelined after suffering a double leg break in February.