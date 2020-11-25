Watch Liverpool vs Atalanta Live Stream Reddit

It may have been the performance of the round so far. Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Atalanta was among their most complete displays under Jurgen Klopp, spearheaded by a hat-trick from the brilliant Diogo Jota. His form and that of Liverpool has remained strong even amid an ever-mounting injury list. If Sunday’s dismantling of Leicester City is anything to go on then Wednesday’s Champions League rematch could be an almighty challenge for Atalanta.

Jurgen Klopp continues to juggle a host of injuries, especially in defence, so being able to put European commitments on the backburner until February will be welcome.

Atalanta were thumped 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in November and will be keen to avoid a similar humbling twice in a single month.

Liverpool vs Atalanta

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Anfield — Liverpool, England

: Anfield — Liverpool, England Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Liverpool -150; Draw +320; Atalanta +375 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: They may be riven by injuries but that really doesn’t seem to be that much of a problem when Klopp’s side are in the form they have been of late. Their performance against Leicester was utterly imposing, the Reds simply refusing to concede possession and give their opponents a chance to counter. Meanwhile the front four, with Mohamed Salah potentially available after returning a negative coronavirus test, are all on form with Roberto Firmino starting to get in scoring positions once more as he feels the pressure of Diogo Jota’s superb scoring run.

Atalanta: Has there been a slight slowing down of this thrilling Atalanta side in recent weeks? Saturday brought a 0-0 draw with Spezia ending a streak of 16 away Serie A games in which they had scored and only one of their last six games has brought victory, a 2-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Crotone.