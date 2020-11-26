94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Stream Free

Thanksgiving 2020 is here, Macy’s is the name we remember. Well, this year, as the news has it, there won’t be any big balloons in the parade. We all know what happened in 1997 when women got injured and was in a coma for a month. Well, that’s still news, and we don’t know it for sure yet. This year the organizers have taken measures with weather professionals keeping an eye on wind gusts and overall weather while the parade will be on.

That was the stuff for people who are going to be there in New York watching the parade with their own eyes. (we all would be anyways). For all of us who will not be there, the option of watching it on TV still exists. For those who don’t have even this option, no matter for what reason, there is always the Livestream way to go.

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Date: 26th November 2020

How To Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Streaming 2020 Reddit

Hold your breath! This time once again, you get to see the live stream of Macy’s Thanksgiving exclusively on Verizon 360. Verizon, in association with NBC, will be providing a complete event live stream that too with zero delays. Alternatively, one can choose any OTT content provider that has NBC in its bundle. We are providing a list of popular ones for our dear readers.

Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Stream Reddit For Free

One way to watch the Thanksgiving parade is by using Reddit. Create a free account and join subreddits with the thanksgiving day parade topic. Chances are that a few users will post live stream links there for sure. Follow the links and enjoy the show.

HULU

HULU has NBC. You can subscribe to HULU from a starting price point of USD 44.99 per month. Trust us, its worth every penny. There are many entertainment options available. Plus as usual, you can always go for the ever-popular VoD or video-on-demand service of HULU. It comes with a 50 hour DVR space also.

Sling TV

NBC is one of the channels that’s on the Sling TV bundle. You have to subscribe to the blue package for accessing NBC content, though. It’s for 25 USD a month and is quite a bargain if you ask us. The stream quality is neat, but there is no free DVR space here. In case you need it then you have to buy it. Overall an excellent option that can be explored for sure.

YouTube TV

Our hot favorite! Youtube TV is an excellent option at a subscription price of 49.99 USD per month. It has NBC, and the stream quality is flawless even under poor internet conditions. Its youtube after all. One more thing, it comes with unlimited DVR space. Now, that’s something you don’t see every day.

FuboTV

One of the most versatile OTT service providers out there. FuboTV has NBC, and its subscription starts from 54.99 USD. Many other nice entertainment options are bundled into this great service, and it can provide entertainment for the entire family. The stream quality is excellent, and it comes with a 7-day trial also.