District Heating and Cooling Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the globalDistrict Heating and Cooling.

According to this study, over the next five years the District Heating and Cooling market will register a 10.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 289930 million by 2025, from $ 194920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in District Heating and Cooling business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in GlobalDistrict Heating and Cooling Includes:

ENGIE

RWE AG

NRG Energy

Empower

ADC Energy Systems

Fortum

Tabreed

STEAG

Vattenfall

Ørsted A/S

Statkraft

Ramboll

Goteborg Energi

Emicool

Shinryo

Keppel DHCS

Logstor

Market Segment by Type, covers:

District Heating

District Cooling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

