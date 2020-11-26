National Dog Show on Thanksgiving 2020 Live stream On reddit

National Dog Show 2020 Live: The National Dog Show, which airs every year on Thanksgiving, won’t be paws-ing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coverage of the National Dog Show begins on Thursday, November 26 at 12 p.m. local time and runs until 2 p.m., covering group and Best in Show judging.

Judging for the dogs participating (which has been limited to 600 this year) set forth several guidelines such as “social distancing, wearing masks and monitoring temperatures of all participants.” Hand sanitizer and masks were be handed out to participants and judges as well. Typically, 2,000 dogs compete for the highly-coveted Best In Show ribbon.

Due to COVID restrictions, no spectators, vendors, sponsors or media were present for the competition at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Only NBC broadcast personnel and dog handlers, along with the dogs, were allowed on the premises.

The dog show will air on Thursday right after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Coverage of the canine competition will air on NBC from 12 to 2 p.m., when one lucky dog gets crowned Best In Show. Folks can also stream the National Dog Show on NBCsports.com, along with on the NBC Sports app, available on mobile and streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. YouTube TV and Hulu Live will also be streaming the competition.

The National Dog Show was founded in 1879 and has been hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. The show has been held every year since 1933, and not even the coronavirus pandemic can stop it. Over 200 breeds are recognized by the KCP.

The Best In Show ribbon went to Thor the bulldog last year. The two-year-old pup beat out his 2,000 competitors for the highly coveted prize. 25 million people tuned in last year to watch the dog show.