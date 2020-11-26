Notre Dame vs North Carolina Live Stream NCAA TV

As he does every week, Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly is talking to the media at Noon ET on Monday during his weekly press conference. The No. 2 Fighting Irish are now 8-0 after wins over Duke, South Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Boston College. The most recent victory was a 45-31 victory on the road over the Eagles.

Now all eyes are on the Friday night matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road Friday afternoon. On the year, North Carolina started things with wins over Syracuse, Boston College and Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels then lost to Florida State before defeating North Carolina State. North Carolina then lost to Virginia before grabbing two more wins over Duke and Wake Forest. UNC is currently 6-2 on the season and is ranked No. 25 according to the AP Top 25 poll.

Notre Dame has been at least a solid offense in all but one game this season, but the unit is starting to catch fire. After averaging just 27.0 points in the first three contests against Power 5 opponents, the Irish offense has averaged 38.5 points in the last four games.

Notre Dame has not been an overly explosive offense this season, but it’s ability to move the chains on third-down and its balance are key ingredients to the team’s success on offense.

If not for a struggling red zone offense the Irish offense could be averaging over 40 points per game. If Notre Dame can start turning more red zone trips into touchdowns this offense could be much, much better.

North Carolina has been a mediocre defense all season, but its coming off its worst performance of the campaign. The Tar Heels gave up 429.6 yards and 6.3 yards per play in the five games leading up to its matchup against Wake Forest, but things bottomed out in that game.

Wake Forest racked up 606 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per play while scoring 53 points against the Tar Heels. North Carolina hasn’t had a very good red zone defense this season, so the Irish should have a chance to get right in this department.