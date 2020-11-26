Texans vs Lions Live Stream NFL Thanksgiving Day Football

The Lions have been hosting a match on Thanksgiving day. This they have done since 1934. It is also one of the long-standing traditions in the history of the NFL. Although this year it is not the same and very challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Lions are still the host of a game on Thanksgiving day in 2020.

Traditionally they will get the afternoon slot and this year is no different. This will be the 2nd time the Houston Texans will play on a Thanksgiving day and they play on a holiday after 2012. The last time both teams faced each other was in Detroit.

This Thanksgiving day will mark the debut of Deshaun Watson and it will be the 10th game in the career of Matthew Stafford. The Texans arrive at this game after their shock win over New England Patriots whereas the Lions were defeated by the Carolina Panthers.

Can the Lions win the Thanksgiving game for the 1st time in 4 years? Will the Texans remain undefeated on Thanksgiving? We will get to know soon, but here is all that you need to know.

How to watch Lions vs Texans Live Streaming Reddit HD

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch the Lions vs Texans live stream on Reddit?

If you are using the internet then you might certainly be familiar with Reddit. It is one of the most popular social networking sites and content can be live-streamed for free. The only thing is that it is time-consuming to find the right links. The links should be searched using relevant links. watch the Lions vs Texans for free after choosing the link without any ads and treats.

CBS All Access: Official Channel

The Lions Vs Texans game can be watched on the CBS all access channel. The network has a new application that is independent and the price is $5.99 for a month. You will have to deal with commercials at this price. But if you want to do away with the commercials then you will have to pay $9.99.

The channel comes with a free trial of 7 days and the services can be stopped any time if you don’t like. The channel is compatible with all the latest devices.

NFL Network

NFL Network is the home channel to watch any pro football event in the US. and you can also watch the Lions Vs Texans game on Thanksgiving on the NFL Network. The channel will show the live coverage of all the NFL matches.

You should have a subscription with the local cable provider to watch the NFL on TV. You can also watch the Lions vs Texans game on the official app and this app is available on Google Play and the App Store. The channel also shows the live coverage of the live local and also the prime time games which include the latest breaking news.

ABC:-

The next option to watch the Lions vs Texans is the ABC channel. The quality of the video is good. ABC will have the live telecast of all the matches of Thanksgiving day. It will also include 2 nights of prime time as well.

The Lions Vs Texans game can be watched on your smartphone via the ABC app. The app is available to download from Google Play for Android devices and the App Store for iPhones.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the best live streaming channels when it comes to sports. The Lions vs Texans match can be streamed on the channel. It offers over 95 channels and one of them is the NFL network. This is in the main package of Fubo TV. The channel is basically dedicated to sports fans. Begin with a free seven-day trial and then you can watch the Lions vs Texans on the NFL network by live streaming.

You can also watch the NFL game on the mobile phone via the android app and the app store. If you miss any game then you can record it as the channel gives 30 hours of storage space. The storage can be uploaded up to 500 hours by paying an extra price.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is the next option to watch the Lions Vs Texans game on Thanksgiving day. The actual PlayStation console is not required to register on the channel and watch the content. The channel offers 4 different live TV channel packs. All 4 consists of ABC and the upper 3 bundles consist of the NFL network.

You can begin with a free trial period of 5 days with any channel pack. Then you can watch the NFL game on the Vue website by live streaming. Watch the NFL games on the Android phone by downloading the Vue app from Google Play and from the app store for iPhones. The app is compatible with all the latest devices and the cloud DVR is included in the channel. You can watch the Playstation Vue on two screens at a time but you can increase it to 5 screens by paying an extra charge.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is another channel to watch the Lions vs Texans game on Thanksgiving day. The channel provides packages consisting of more than 50 live TV channels. ABC is also included in the package but the NFL network is not available in the package. Get a subscription of Hulu TV and you can watch the Lions vs Texans game by live streaming on your device.

The Hulu app supports android and iPhone devices which can be downloaded. The channel offers 50 hours of cloud storage space. The cloud storage can be upgraded to 200 hours of DVR space plus you can skip the commercials. Hulu users can be able to watch two screens at a time but you can get unlimited screens to watch at an extra price.