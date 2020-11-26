Watch Iowa State vs Texas Live stream Free Online

Iowa State is gearing up for one of the most important games not only of its season, but also in recent memory.

The 15th-ranked Cyclones (6-2) are 6-1 in the Big 12 for the first time in conference history, and they control their own fate for a berth in the Dec. 19 league title game. The biggest obstacle to that destination comes this weekend with a trip to Austin to face No. 21 Texas (5-2, 4-2).

Coming off of two straight weeks without games, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (5-2 overall, 4-2 in Big 12) will host the No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (6-2 overall, 6-1 in Big 12) on Friday, Nov. 27, and the game will air at 11 a.m. on KVUE. Live Stream: Watch here

The UT game comes after the team’s bye week, followed by a game postponement versus Kansas last week. The game was postponed due to Kansas’ “inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference,” according to a release from Kansas Athletics.

The Texas-Iowa State game on Nov. 27 will have Big 12 Championship implications for both teams. Iowa State sits atop the Big 12 standings and UT sits in the No. 3 spot as of Nov. 23. UT defeating Iowa State is imperative for the team’s hopes to return to the Big 12 Championship game, which is scheduled for Dec. 19

Here’s how you can watch the game on KVUE:

Spectrum – Channel 3

Channel 3 DISH – Channel 24

Channel 24 DirecTV – Channel 24

Channel 24 Stream/OTT – Available to watch through the Roku app or through Hulu Live

The University of Texas will also erect a statue of Julius Whittier, the Texas Longhorns’ first Black varsity football player, in the north end of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The statue will be unveiled Friday before the Texas-Iowa State game.

Throughout the game, KVUE will provide live, in-game updates on , tell you where you can listen to the game if you can’t watch it on TV and will update you on the Longhorns news through our social media channels.