Watch UMass vs Liberty Live Free

Massachusetts is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 50.63 points per game. Massachusetts and Liberty will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. If the contest is anything like Massachusetts’ 62-59 victory from the last time they met November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Minutemen have to be hurting after a devastating 56-35 loss at the hands of Connecticut last week. A silver lining for the Minutemen was the play of RB Bilal Ally, who rushed for 159 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. This was the first time Ally has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Liberty, but luck did not. They fell to Rutgers 44-34. The Flames got a solid performance out of RB Joshua Mack, who rushed for 109 yards and two TDs on 11 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough for the win.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Minutemen are stumbling into the game with the most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 51 on the season. The Flames have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 207.4 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

Odds

The Flames are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Flames, as the game opened with the Flames as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 69

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.