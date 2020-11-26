Wolfsberger vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Stream Reddit UEFA Europa League 2020 How To Watch Online Free Tv

The UEFA Europa League (UEL) is a European soccer competition contested by teams from all different associations across Europe. It is the second-tier tournament behind the UEFA Champions League. Previously known as the UEFA Cup, it was renamed the UEFA Europa League in 2009.

While there’s some prize money and silverware on the line, the real prize is that the winner automatically qualifies for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. English club Chelsea won last year’s tournament.

In July 2020, CBS Sports announced a multi-platform deal to become the exclusive English-language rights holder for the UEFA Europa League, the Champions League and the Super Cup, plus the new UEFA Europa Conference League, a competition planned for 2021. The deal starts with the remainder of the 2019/20 Champions League through 2024.

When is the Europa League?

The group stage was held over set match days from September to December. Knockout games are usually held from February to May. However, due to the COVID-19 situation across the globe games were postponed until August.

When is the Europa League final?

The final was originally scheduled to be played on May 28 at Stadion Energa in Gdansk, Poland. Instead now it will take place on August 21 at 3pm EDT at RheinEnergieSTADION Cologne, Germany.

The Europa League follows an almost identical format to the Champions League, especially as we get to the group stages. Overall there are 128 teams that will take part in the tournament, though many are eliminated during the preliminary and qualifying rounds.

Action and interest starts to pick up at the group stage which is comprised of 48 clubs. This year 26 associations are represented in the group stage. Teams are split into 12 groups of 4 and restrictions ensure clubs from the same country are separated. Again, like the Champions League a home-and-away round-robin format is used.

The winners and runners-up of each group advance to the knockout stage where things get spicy. This is the point where the eight teams that finished third in their group from the Champions League are introduced. Atletico Madrid is the last club to win the title after being eliminated from the Champions League.

It’s also here where the format gets messy. To explain simply, the 12 group winners and 12 runners-up from the Europa League group stage are paired with the 8 third-placed teams from the Champions League groups to make the round of 32. A random draw is then held and teams play over two legs on a home-and-away basis, until the final, which is one match at a neutral venue.