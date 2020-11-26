Wyoming vs UNLV Live Stream Tv Channel

Every week throughout the season we’ll give you a college football viewing guide by highlighting the five best games of the coming weekend. We will pick those five games against the spread and highlight some other matchups that caught our eye from a betting perspective.

In a normal college football season, we’d be wrapping up the regular season with a slew of big-time rivalry games potentially deciding the postseason fates of several teams. Things look different this year, but there are still rivalry games and matchups with significant implications on the docket over the next few days as you enjoy your Turkey Day leftovers.

There are two clear top games on Friday, but Saturday’s slate has intrigue from the potential Michigan vs. Penn State trainwreck at noon through a hastily arranged Utah-Washington Pac-12 After Dark matchup late at night.

Friday, Nov. 27

Iowa State at Texas, 11 a.m., 11 a.m., ABC (ESPN+)

Nebraska at Iowa, noon, Fox (Fox Sports Go)

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC (ESPN+)

Central Florida at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Stanford at California, 3 p.m., Fox (Fox Sports Go)

Wyoming at UNLV, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1 (Fox Sports Go)

Oregon at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)