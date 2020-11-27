Assessment Services Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Assessment Services analysis, which studies the Assessment Services industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Assessment Services Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Assessment Services by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Assessment Services.

According to this study, over the next five years the Assessment Services market will register a 9.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 26490 million by 2025, from $ 18230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Assessment Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Assessment Services Includes:

AON

Talent Plus

Korn Ferry

Psytech

Hogan Assessments

CEB

Cubiks

Aspiring Minds

Performanse

TT Success Insight

DDI

Mettl

MeritTrac

NSEIT

TeamLease

Chandler Macleod

Pearson Vue

IBM

AssessFirst

Prometric

Yardstick

Tata Consultancy Services

PSI

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Online Medium

Offline Medium

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

