Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

AAccording to this study, over the next five years the Cyber Security market will register a 9.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 150940 million by 2025, from $ 104310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Cyber Security Includes:

Cisco

IBM

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point

Broadcom (Symantec)

Fortinet

PwC

Deloitte

KPMG

EY

Hillstone

Meiya Pico

QIANXIN

Venustech Group

Sangfor Technologies

DBAPPSECURITY

H3C

Hangzhou DPtech Technology

NSFOCUS

TOPSEC

Asiainfo-Sec

Beijing Leadsec Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

