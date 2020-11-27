Metal Casting Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Metal Casting analysis, which studies the Metal Casting industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Casting market will register a 6.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 287720 million by 2025, from $ 227220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal Casting business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Metal Casting Includes:

Precision Castparts

Alcoa

Hitachi Metals

Amsted Rail

Weichai

Xinxing Ductile Iron

Dicastal

Ryobi

Nemak

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Sinojit

Endurance

Gibbs Die Casting

Hongtu Technology

Huaxiang Group

ME Elecmetal

China Hongqiao

Faw Foundry

Kobe Steel

CHALCO

WenCan

HongTeo

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

Steel Casting

Aluminum Casting

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive Industry

Aviation Industry

Heavy Machinery

Energy Industry

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

