PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the PV Metallization Silver Paste market will register a 5.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2179 million by 2025, from $ 1748 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PV Metallization Silver Paste business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Includes:

Heraeus

Monocrystal

Dupont

Giga Solar

DK Electronic Materials, Inc.

Samsung SDI

Soltrium

Good-Ark

Shanghai Transcom Scientific

Changzhou Fusion New Material

Wuhan Youleguang

Leed

Xi’an Chuanglian

Daejoo

Rutech

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Front Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

Back Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

