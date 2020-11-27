Sale vs Newcastle Falcons Live Stream Watch Rugby 2020 Online Reddit Tv Froum AnyWhere

Newcastle Falcons vs Sale Sharks live streaming via Bet365 is blocked in the following countries: United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, United States Outlying Islands, United States & Virgin Islands, U.S..

Newcastle Falcons vs Sale Sharks live streaming: Match information & start time

Match: Newcastle Falcons vs Sale Sharks

Competition: Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Date: November 27, 2020

Start time: 19:45 (UK time)

Stadium: Kingston Park Stadium

Newcastle Falcons vs Sale Sharks: Match preview

Newcastle Falcons welcome Sale Sharks to the Kingston Park Stadium in the Gallagher Premiership on Friday night.

Dean Richards’ Newcastle, who return to Gallagher Premiership Rugby after a one-year absence, having won every game they played in the Championship last season, defeated Bath 19-12 in their first match of the season last weekend. Two tries from Gary Graham helped the Tynesiders to victory.

Sale Sharks, managed by Steve Diamond, defeated Northampton 32-23 in their opening game. The Greater Manchester-based side raced into a 17-0 lead with tries from Akker van der Merwe and Dan du Preez, which helped them to a bonus-point win.

Ross Harrison (foot), Cameron Neild (ankle), Josh Beaumont (knee) and Byron Mcguigan (hamstring) are all out with short-term injuries.Both Lood de Jager (shoulder) and Manu Tuilagi (Achilles tendon) remain long-term absentees.

