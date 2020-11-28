Bowling Green vs Ohio Live

Ohio vs. Bowling Green: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Bowling Green @ Ohio

Current Records: Bowling Green 0-3; Ohio 1-1

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats are 4-1 against the Bowling Green Falcons since November of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Ohio’s week off comes to an end as they meet up with Bowling Green at noon ET at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Ohio beat the Akron Zips 24-10 three weeks ago. Among those leading the charge for Ohio was RB De’Montre Tuggle, who rushed for two TDs and 139 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green was expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and, well, they did. Their bruising 42-17 loss to the Buffalo Bulls might stick with them for a while. The Falcons were down 35-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Matt McDonald had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.

The Bobcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Ohio is now 1-1 while Bowling Green sits at 0-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Ohio enters the matchup with only two passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the nation. Less enviably, the Falcons are second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 333.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Peden Stadium — Athens, Ohio

TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)