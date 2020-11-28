Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel.How to watch Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina football game.Coastal Carolina vs Texas State Game 2020 Live Streams Free NCAAF Reddit Watch Online

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Who’s Playing

No. 20 Coastal Carolina @ Texas State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-0; Texas State 2-9

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Chanticleers and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Coastal Carolina is coming into the game with an unblemished 8-0 record.

Coastal Carolina beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers 34-23 last week. It was another big night for Coastal Carolina’s QB Grayson McCall, who passed for two TDs and 200 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 69 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was McCall’s 75-yard TD bomb to TE Isaiah Likely in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, don’t be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas State and the Arkansas State Red Wolves were playing football. Texas State squeaked by the Red Wolves by less than a field goal, winning 47-45. The Bobcats’ QB Brady McBride was on fire, passing for five TDs and 443 yards on 45 attempts.

Special teams collected 11 points for Texas State. K Seth Keller booted in two field goals, the longest a 48-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

The Chanticleers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. If their 5-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped Coastal Carolina to 8-0 and the Bobcats to 2-9. Coastal Carolina has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.38 points per game. We’ll see if Texas State can find some way to disarm them.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium — San Marcos, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus