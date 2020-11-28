Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream Reddit How To Watch Racing 2020 Online Tv Channel

The F1 2020 calendar is approaching the final three races of the season with a triple header, kick-starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Drivers will head east for back-to-back races in the desert before a final showdown in Abu Dhabi, and while Lewis Hamilton may have won his seventh world title, there is still so much at stake for the teams behind Mercedes.

Red Bull have all-but secured second place in the F1 constructor standings but the battle rages on between Racing Point, McLaren, Renault and Ferrari behind them.

The first three teams in that list have been separated by just six points in recent weeks, though Sergio Perez’s terrific second place finish in the Turkish Grand Prix has given Racing Point a slender advantage with three races to go.

McLaren are now five points behind them, while Renault lag a further 13 points down the standings.

A new ingredient to throw into the melting pot is the form of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Former world champion Vettel shocked the world to finish third last time out in a dismal campaign, and Charles Leclerc maintained his solid form with a fourth place finish.

That has moved Ferrari to within striking distance of the pretenders above them, and Bahrain could be a crucial battleground for the teams to steal a march on their opponents.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 15th November 2020 and will be the 15th race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Bahrain Grand Prix on?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

How to live stream the Bahrain Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Bahrain Grand Prix practice?

Friday 27th November (from 10:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 11am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 28th November (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

What time is Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 28th November (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

What time is Bahrain Grand Prix?

Sunday 29th November (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

