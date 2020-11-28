Louisiana vs UL Monroe Live Streaming NCAA Football Game 2020 Watch FREE

How and what to watch for No. 23 Louisiana vs. UL Monroe.Louisiana already clinched a spot in the conference title game and is a massive favorite over winless Louisiana-Monroe.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are gearing up for the Sun Belt Conference title game, while the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are still seeking win No. 1 in the 2020 season.

Louisiana cracked the top 25 in the AP and Coaches polls, but the Ragin’ Cajuns were left out of the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal earlier this week. Louisiana is 7-1 overall including 5-1 in the conference. It already clinched the Sun Belt West division and will be competing in the conference title game. The Ragin’ Cajuns rank very well on both sides at No. 21 in the country in yards per play in addition to 22nd in yards per play allowed.

It’s definitely been a while since Louisiana-Monroe left a football game with a victory. In fact, we just surpassed the one-year anniversary of its last win. I’d love to know how you celebrated. It’s been a struggle on both sides of the ball for the Warhawks, which rank 104th offensively in yards per play and 107th in the same category on defense among the 127 competing FBS teams in 2020. Louisiana-Monroe is 0-8 this season and will very likely be 0-9 after this game.

Louisiana won the previous matchup in this series 31-30 in 2019.

Game Time/TV Channel/Streaming

You can watch No. 23 Louisiana vs. UL Monroe on Saturday, November 28th at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN3, or you can stream it via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Point Spread, Totals, Odds, Trends

Point spread: Louisiana (-28.5) vs. UL Monroe

Point Total: 54.5

Money line: Louisiana (-10000) vs. UL Monroe (+1600)

Louisiana is 8-1 straight up in its last nine games but just 3-8 against the spread in its last 11.

Louisiana-Monroe lost nine straight games and is 6-12 against the spread in its last 18.

The point total has gone under in seven of Louisiana-Monroe’s last nine games, and Louisiana unders cashed in five of its last six.