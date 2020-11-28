Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Live Boxing Fight Reddit Twitter Stream

WATCH PPV MEGA BOXING TONIGHT ON REDDIT!!! Mike Tyson’s latest comeback is already breaking records before the former heavyweight champ has even stepped into the ring. The streaming site, ACCESSTVPRO, says sales for tonight’s pay-per-view fight between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have shattered pre-sale records for digital PPV buys even before the big event. Tyson vs. Jones Online. which pits “Iron Mike” against the former four-division world champion Jones, is expected to be the most-watched event to date in the site’s five-year history of live sports streaming.

Tyson and Jones will duke it out for the newly-created WBC Frontline Battle Belt, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event takes tonight, Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm EST. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 pm EST, with Tyson and Jones expected to enter the ring around 11 pm EST.

You can stream the Tyson vs. Jones fight live online on FITE.tv. The streaming service is offering the pay-per-view event for $49.99, which lets you stream the entire event in full HD quality. Sign up for the fight here, then log into FITE to watch from your computer or TV. You can also stream the fight on your phone via the FITE app.

Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Fight Card

Dubbed the “Frontline Battle,” the eight-round fight is the first event produced by Tyson’s Legends Only League, a company the boxer created to showcase “senior” athletes through exclusive productions and events. In addition to Tyson vs. Jones, the main supporting event features controversial YouTuber Jake Paul taking on ex-NBA player, Nate Robinson in an exhibition fight.

The undercard features five fights: Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, and Guiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones. Saved by the Bell star and TV host Mario Lopez will be the MC for the night, while Lil Wayne, French Montana, and YG have been announced as musical performers. Organizers have teased more surprise guests and musical acts for the big night. The event is produced by the social media site, Triller.

What to Expect from the Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Fight

At 54 and 51 years of age respectively, Tyson and Jones are past their competitive prime. Still, both boxers have been diligently training for the fight, which is expected to go a full eight rounds (at two minutes per round). Tyson, who first won the WBC heavyweight title at the age of 20, returns to the ring for the first time since a sixth-round stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. One of boxing’s biggest superstars to ever stand between the ropes, Tyson boasts a 50-6 record with 44 KOs.

Jones, meantime, has won belts at the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight classes. Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) last fought in February 2018, defeating Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision. According to the California State Athletic Commission, this exhibition fight will be slightly different than an amateur or professional match. Neither boxer will be required to wear headgear, and Tyson and Jones will be wearing 12-ounce gloves. The fight will also be immediately stopped if either boxer suffers a bad cut or apparent injury. Still, the organizers at Triller say the match will be judged and each fighter will be scored like a real fight, with a winner to be announced at the end of the eight rounds, or via knockout. The four-hour event begins at 8 p.m. EST this Saturday, November 28. Stream Tyson vs. Jones live on pay-per-view for $49.99 on FITE.tv. See full event details, ticket info, and pricing details here.

Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson start time

There will be no official telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight on television in India. However, fans can watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream by purchasing virtual tickets for the contest. BookMyShow is the exclusive ticketing partner for fans in the country and one can watch the bout live on BookMyShow Online by purchasing the subscription for just ₹129 only. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 30 in India.

Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson full card for Saturday’s fight

Saturday’s unique event in LA also features an intriguing undercard that includes face-offs between former New York Knicks NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul, with KSI’s trainer Viddal Riley set to for a boxing bout against MMA fighter Rashad Coulter. The main support fight is a slightly more conventional super-middleweight pairing between former champ Badou Jack and Blake McKernan.

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan: 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Undercard

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright: 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez: 8 rounds at featherweight

Guiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones: 8 rounds at heavyweight

Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson rules and weigh-in

With this being an exhibition bout, the rules for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight have amended the rules to a certain extent. The fight at Staples Center is an eight-round sparring session with each round lasting just two minutes. There will also be no official judging and limited violence, while there will also be no knockouts.

The duo faced off during the weigh-in ahead of their match, with Mike Tyson weighing at 220 pounds, 10 more than Roy Jones Jr. Incidentally, this is the lightest Iron has weighed since hitting the scale at 218 pounds for his infamous June 1997 rematch with Evander Holyfield where he bit off his opponent’s ear.