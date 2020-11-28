SMU vs East Carolina Live Stream NCAAF Free

Watch East Carolina vs. SMU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM FREE

Who’s Playing

SMU @ East Carolina

Current Records: SMU 7-2; East Carolina 2-6

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the East Carolina Pirates at noon ET Nov. 28 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Mustangs strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 38.67 points per game.

SMU was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 28-24 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. SMU was up 24-7 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by RB Ulysses Bentley IV, who rushed for one TD and 103 yards on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 214 more yards than your opponent like East Carolina did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest against the Temple Owls by a conclusive 28-3 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point East Carolina had established a 28-3 advantage. East Carolina QB Holton Ahlers did work as he passed for two TDs and 182 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 70 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ahlers’ 60-yard TD bomb to WR C.J. Johnson in the first quarter.

SMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Mustangs are now 7-2 while the Pirates sit at 2-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: SMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 20th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 17 on the season. East Carolinas have had an even harder time: they are 13th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 20 on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium — Greenville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)