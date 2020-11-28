Tyson vs Jones Live Stream Reddit Free TV

They are back. Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will turn the clock back when the two square off at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. The exhibition bout is the main event of a pay-per-view card. Also Read – WATCH: Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Hints at Comeback in Latest Training Video

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Tyson will be back in the ring after nearly 15 years to lock horns with former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr who was active till 2018.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream (weigh-in): Date and time for the event

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020

Time: 5:30 am IST

Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Tyson's last professional fight saw him suffering defeat to Kevin McBride via TKO. However, before age caught up with him, Irone Mike carved a legendary career that saw him becoming the youngest ever world heavyweight champion back in 1986, at the age of 20 years. He won 50 of his 58 bouts – 44 of them via knockouts. Tyson was known for his power and surreal speed.

On the other hand, Jones is widely regarded as the best all-round boxer of his generation and is only the second ever light heavyweight champion to win a heavyweight title as well. He won 66 of his 75 bouts.

Tyson is now 54 while Jones 51.

Tyson has been teasing his fans by posting videos of his workouts and preparations.This looks a mouth-watering prospect on paper.

Roy Jones Jr vs Mike Tyson Live Reddit

What are the Rules?

There will be eight two-minute rounds. The boxers will not be wearing any protective headgear. They will be sporting 12-ounce gloves instead of the 10-ounce ones that heavyweights normally wear. The bout will be officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

They will be throwing punches at each other. But if either of the fighter gets hurt, the bout will be stopped. There won’t be a knockout. A referee will be present who isn’t going to count should either of the two boxers goes down. Instead, the downed fighter will be given as much time as needed to get back on his feet and resume fighting.

Will scoring be done?

No. Judges won’t be present at the ringside. However, a host of celebrity judges will be watching the fight from a remote location. They won’t score the rounds but instead pick a winner for each. Forer WBC champions Vinny Pazienza, Chad Dawson and Hall of Famer Christy Martin are the judges.

What will the winner get?

Or rather what the two fighters will get? They both will be given a belt each and both their hands raised after the event ends.

What time does the event start?

It starts from 7:30 AM (IST) on Saturday.

How can you watch the bout?

Well, fans in India can get their tickets for the online streaming via BookMyShow. After purchasing the ticket, BMS will send you a notification which can be used to stream the fight live.

Full Card

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds exhibition, heavyweights

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter, 4 rounds, cruiserweights

Jamaine Ortiz vs Sulaiman Segawa, 8 rounds, lightweights

Irvin Gonzalez vs Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds, featherweights