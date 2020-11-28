Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream Reddit

Atletico Madrid are placed on the number 2 spot of the La Liga 2020-21 point table. The team have been on the winning side of the last five matches in the league. In their latest fixture, Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona by 1-0. As per the La Liga 2020-21 standings, Atletico Madrid have 20 points from eight matches.

Valencia, on the other hand, have been in bad form in the La Liga 2020-21 season. Valencia are placed ninth spot in the point table with 12 points in their kitty. Valencia last faced Alaves on November 23. Both sided scored two goals each making the match result in a draw.

The La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid kick off is scheduled for Saturday, November 28. The match will be played at the Mestalla and will start from 8:45 PM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Team news, injury updates

Jose Gaya will not be able to make it to Valencia’s playing 11 as he is currently suffering from a hamstring injury. Jasper Cillessen will also be on the sidelines due to a muscular problem. Denis Cheryshev has had a coronavirus scare ahead of the match. Mouctar Diakhaby has been on the road to recovery from his injury. It is likely that he will be involved in some capacity in the Saturday match.

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa, Hector Herrera, Manu Sanchez and Sime Vrsaljko continue to be unavailable for selection because of their injury. Luis Suarez and Lucas Torreira will be missing the Saturday match against Valencia as the two of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

La Liga 2020-21 Valencia playing 11 against Atletico Madrid: Domenech; Correia, Gabriel, Guillamon, Lato; Soler, Wass; Guedes, Kang-in, Musah; Gomez

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid playing 11 against Valencia: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Correa, Felix

Where to watch La Liga Valencia vs Atletico Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid on November 28 at 8:45 PM. La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid will not be aired on TV in India.

How and where to watch the online La Liga 2020-21 Valencia vs Atletico Madrid match live streaming?

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook. La Liga’s official Facebook page will stream the game at 8:45 PM on Saturday, November 28.