Vanderbilt vs Missouri Live Stream NCAAF Free 2020

Watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

Who’s Playing

Vanderbilt @ Missouri

Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-7; Missouri 3-3

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.14 points per game before their contest Saturday. The Commodores and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Vanderbilt is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for Vanderbilt as they lost 38-17 to the Florida Gators last week. The losing side was boosted by WR Chris Pierce, who caught four passes for two TDs and 97 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ken Seals’ 58-yard TD bomb to Pierce in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Mizzou beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 17-10 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Mizzou, but they got scores from RB Larry Rountree III and WR Tauskie Dove.

Vanderbilt have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14 point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Missouri’s win lifted them to 3-3 while Vanderbilt’s defeat dropped them down to 0-7. We’ll find out if the Tigers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Commodores can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Missouri’s step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field — Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)