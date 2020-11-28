Watch Florida vs Kentucky 2020 Live Stream NCAA Football Game Free

How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Florida vs. Kentucky football game

Who’s Playing

Kentucky @ No. 6 Florida

Current Records: Kentucky 3-5; Florida 6-1

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats are 1-4 against the Florida Gators since September of 2015, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Wildcats and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while UK will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A win for UK just wasn’t in the stars on Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 63-3 blowout to the Alabama Crimson Tide. UK was down 49-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Terry Wilson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 120 yards passing.

Meanwhile, the Gators took their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday by a conclusive 38-17 score. Florida’s QB Kyle Trask did his thing and passed for three TDs and 383 yards on 35 attempts.

The Wildcats have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 23.50 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Kentucky’s loss took them down to 3-5 while Florida’s win pulled them up to 6-1. The Gators have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 44.71 points per game. We’ll see if UK can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)