Watch Indiana vs Maryland 2020 Live Stream NCAA Football Game Free

How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland football game

Who’s Playing

Maryland @ No. 12 Indiana

Current Records: Maryland 2-1; Indiana 4-1

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins are 1-4 against the Indiana Hoosiers since November of 2015, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Maryland will take on IU at noon ET at Memorial Stadium after a week off. The Terrapins should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hoosiers will be looking to right the ship.

Maryland had enough points to win and then some against the Penn State Nittany Lions three weeks ago, taking their matchup 35-19.

IU came within a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, but they wound up with a 42-35 loss. IU was down 42-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of WR Ty Fryfogle, who caught seven passes for three TDs and 218 yards, and QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for five TDs and 491 yards on 51 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments was Fryfogle’s 63-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

The IU defensive unit accumulated five sacks. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

The Terrapins are the clear underdogs, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Maryland is now 2-1 while the Hoosiers sit at 4-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Maryland is stumbling into the game with the 13th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 227 on average. IU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are sixth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 76 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium — Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV