Watch LSU vs Texas A&M 2020 Live Streams Free NCAAF Game Reddit Watch Online

Texas A&M vs. LSU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who’s Playing

LSU @ No. 5 Texas A&M

Current Records: LSU 3-3; Texas A&M 5-1

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies are 1-4 against the LSU Tigers since November of 2015, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Aggies’ week off comes to an end as they meet up with LSU at 7 p.m. ET at Kyle Field. A&M is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

A&M ran circles around the South Carolina Gamecocks three weeks ago, and the extra yardage (530 yards vs. 150 yards) paid off. A&M steamrolled past USC 48-3 on the road. That looming 45-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for A&M yet this year. QB Kellen Mond had a stellar game for the Aggies as he passed for four TDs and 224 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 34 yards. Mond’s 52-yard touchdown toss to RB Devon Achane in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Arkansas Razorbacks 27-24. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. QB TJ Finley and RB Tyrion Davis-Price were among the main playmakers for LSU as the former passed for two TDs and 271 yards on 42 attempts and the latter rushed for one TD and 104 yards on 24 carries. Finley hadn’t helped his team much against the Auburn Tigers four weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next matchup looks promising for A&M, who are favored by a full 16 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread three weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Aggies up to 5-1 and LSU to 3-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: A&M enters the contest with only 95.7 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Tigers are fourth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 335.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kyle Field — College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN