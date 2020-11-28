Watch Michigan vs Penn State 2020 Live Stream NCAA Football Game Free

How to watch Michigan vs. Penn State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

Who’s Playing

Penn State @ Michigan

Current Records: Penn State 0-5; Michigan 2-3

What to Know

This Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per game. The Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan will be seeking to avenge the 28-21 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 19 of last year.

It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but Michigan ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 48-42 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. QB Cade McNamara had a stellar game for Michigan as he passed for four TDs and 260 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Penn State received a tough blow last week as they fell 41-21 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The losing side was boosted by WR Jahan Dotson, who caught eight passes for one TD and 139 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Sean Clifford’s 68-yard TD bomb to Dotson in the third quarter.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Michigan going off at just a 1-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take the Wolverines against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Michigan’s win lifted them to 2-3 while Penn State’s defeat dropped them down to 0-5. Giving up four turnovers, the Nittany Lions had had trouble holding onto the ball. We’ll see if Michigan can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)