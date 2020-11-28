Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr 2020 Live Stream Full Fight Free ON HD

Watch Full Fight Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr PPV 2020 Live Streaming On Twitter round-by-round updates Boxing TV Coverage

54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. return to the ring in an eight-round legends exhibition.

Two of boxing’s all-time greats will return to the boxing ring on Saturday under rather unique circumstances.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM FREE

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and one-time heavyweight champ and four-weight world titleholder Roy Jones Jr. will meet in an exhibition fight, meaning the rules will not be like that of a typical “official” contest.

Many of the changes were made only recently. The most notable is that there will be no knockouts. In addition, the bout will be stopped immediately if there are any cuts sustained by either man. And though there will be no official judges or “winner”, per se, the WBC are set to provide ex-fighters in a ceremonial judging capacity, presumably to give the paying audience some sort of conclusion.

The exhibition, originally set for September but pushed back in order to maximize preparations, was already shifted into a format of eight two-minute rounds because Tyson and Jones, 54 and 51 respectively, are opting not to wear headgear.

Both men have got themselves back into exceptional shape for the showdown, and Tyson has expressed a desire to use the exhibition as a starting point for a “Legends Only” brand of retired sports superstars returning to what made them famous.

Here’s how to watch the event, which also features YouTuber Jake Paul vs. three-time NBA dunk champ Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: TV channel, live stream

FITE have acquired the rights to show Tyson vs. Jones in the U.S. and Canada via their various platforms (FITE.tv and its streaming apps), as well as on TysonOnTriller.com, which will serve as the central hub for the legends event.

The fight can also be ordered via major cable operators in the U.S. and Canada; check with your local provider to see if the fight is available.

In the U.K., the fight is available via BT Sport Box Office.

In Australia, the fight is available via Main Event.

Check TysonOnTriller.com for complete viewing options.

What is the Tyson vs. Jones PPV price?

Tyson-Jones PPV price: $49.99

The Tyson vs. Jones pay-per-view event costs $49.99 in the U.S. The event can be ordered at FITE.tv or its streaming apps, as well as at TysonOnTriller.com and major cable TV providers.

For other countries, visit TysonOnTriller.com for options on how to order; pricing varies by country.

Tyson vs. Jones fight date, start time

Date: Saturday Nov. 28

Time: 9 p.m. ET

The four-hour event begins at 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. GMT), with the main PPV card commencing from 9 p.m. ET (2 a.m. GMT). Tyson and Jones are expected to make their ring walks about 11 p.m.

Where is the Tyson vs. Jones fight?

The event takes place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The stadium is the home of MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy.

Mike Tyson pro record and bio

Nationality: American

Born: Brooklyn, New York

Height: 5’10”

Reach: 71″

Total fights: 58

Record: 50-6-2 (44 KOs)

Roy Jones Jr. pro record and bio

Nationality: American

Born: Pensacola, Florida

Height: 5’11”

Reach: 74″

Total fights: 75

Record: 66-9, 47 KOs

Tyson vs. Jones card

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Prelims

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds at lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds at featherweight

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones, 8 rounds at heavyweight