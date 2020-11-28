Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight Live Streams Boxing | PPV price, odds & Full fight card, rounds by round Heavyweight exhibition Match Preview

Former heavyweight champion of the world Shannon Briggs has a message for both Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr ahead of their comeback fight. The two legends of the sport will make their return in an exhibition on November 28, in a blockbuster event. The eccentric heavyweight has now given his view on the fight; he has also made a surprise call-out of his own.

Post-prime Larry Holmes had the unfortunate task of trying to stop a prime Mike Tyson right in his tracks. This assignment would be too much for the veteran to handle and he was far out his depth in the match-up. Mike dropped Holmes onto his back with a fight ending blow to the dome that would have put down an elephant. Chiefly, this was truly a passing of the torch in the sports’ history. Mike Tyson faced Francois Botha after a lengthy suspension that temporarily halted his meteoric ascension. ‘Iron’ Mike looked rusty, to say the least as he lost the first four rounds on the scorecards. However, the start of the fifth brought back his violent streak and he blasted Botha to the canvas and secured a highlight-reel KO.

Date : November 28th, 2020

What's the Mike Tyson vs Roy Purse Payout?

The fight between Tyson and Jones is expected to generate a huge payout for the two fighters, namely $10 million each. They’ll also get 50% off the PPV sales if the sales are higher than expected.

Tyson has already said that his purse money will go to charity.

Where Can I Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in the US?

If you’re watching on regular cable, you can get the pay-per-view event through your cable or satellite provider since most carry the event. If you want to watch the event online, you should head over to TysonOnTriller.com or FITE.TV. You can get the PPV event from this same location, from over 100 countries.

Triller is available on Android and iOS, and you can also watch on your browser.

How to Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in Canada?

Same as in the United States, in Canada, people can buy the PPV via their local TV provider, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, SaskTel, Shaw, Bell, Videotron, Rogers, and more.

How to Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in Australia?

In Australia, the Tyson vs. Jones fight can be enjoyed live via the Main Event channel for Foxtel viewers. Kayo subscribers can also visit the PPV website and add the event to their subscription.

How to Watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in the United Kingdom?

British boxing fans can get to watch the Tyson vs. Jones fight by paying for it on BT Sport Box Office 2. You should expect to wait a few hours before the main event actually starts.

Why You Should Not Try Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream Reddit?

After receiving thousands of takedown requests, Reddit banned r/nbastreams r/soccerstreams & and last year’s NFL. So, it will if viewers wish to watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Live Stream Reddit that will be a joke.

This is not possible to get valid or legal ways to watch this PPV event on Reddit.

If you are a real fan of Mikes or Roy, you shouldn’t waste your money or time today.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Main Card

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California will host the biggest boxing event.

The shots have been fired:

So it’s time to set ready for Tyson vs Jones fight on 28th November 2020. Mike Tyson is the undisputed bad boy of sports. Known for his on and off-the-ring theatrics and ferociousness, Mike Tyson has made quite a name and fame for himself. Or should we say The Iron Mike Tyson has been infamous for his savage wickedness and his life’s moments that have practically made him a favorite of the media, news channels, and paparazzis.

Whether it be playing himself in The Hangover, notoriously biting off an opponent and greatest rival Evander Holyfield’s ear, having his own reality show on Animal Planet or losing his daughter in a tragic accident; his career might have ended in 2005 but the spotlight refuses to shy away from him.

The death-defying and exhilarating journey of a life that is always so close to scandals and injury is revving up again as The Iron prepares to pit himself against one of the legendary pugilists of recent times Roy Jones Jr.

This has caused the sports fans to be nothing less than pumped as both the strikingly valiant combat pros are stepping out of retirement and donning their boxing gloves to clash against each other in, what is being said, as one of the greatest-ever bouts in combat sports history.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones online coverage

The build-up:

The Iron- Mike Tyson, who is now 54, hasn’t had a professional bout since 2005 when he retired from the world of pro-boxing. He has announced that he will step up in the ring for one final time in an exhibition bout lasting 8 rounds against the legendary American boxer Roy Jones Jr who is 51 himself and hasn’t had a taste of pro-boxing since 2018.

Though Mike Tyson has made it clear that a vast majority of the proceedings that he will earn from this bout will go to charities, legends like George Foreman feel that both the superstars are unnecessarily stepping out of their retirement as this fight has the potential to hurt them badly.

The bizarre rules of the fight:

As the iconic boxers level up against one another, boxing fans have been quite intrigued why Tyson chose Roy Jones Jr. as his opponent. Maybe because the ring-baddie, who suffered back to back losses leading to his retirement in 2005, is set to redeem his reputation against an opponent who ended his career in 2018 with a four-match winning streak.

Or simply because Iron Mike loves playing with fire. Either way, the rules that these boxers have to abide by are bizarre and have flabbergasted the entire sporting community.

September 12 is the date when this epic showdown will occur at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. But the rules dictate that Tyson and Jones Jr. won’t be using any headgear for the fight and will be lacing up 12-ounce gloves. No judge will be present to score their fight and so it comes down to the fact that this fight will witness a winner through a knockout (KO) or a technical knockout (TKO).

The CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster also declared that if one of the fighters was deemed unfit to continue, the match could come to an end. However, sports fans might be upset because the rules of the fight also state that the match might end prematurely if either one of the fighters sustains a cut.

Therefore, with the chances of ending prematurely, the bout has a prospect of selling billions of pay-per-views and is highly lucrative for the pro-boxing community as well.

Why isn’t this bout going to be something regular?

Iron Mike has been contemplating the launch of his new venture. Touted the “Legends only League”, this sports venture will see to it that professional sports stars and athletes in their individual sports compete against one another under this unified banner.

According to sports pundits, this league has tremendous potential to create some of the best moments in sporting history and create a few of the choicest showdowns, epic competitions, live events broadcasting, and a flurry of products marketed all around the globe.

The showdown between Tyson and Jones Jr. is going to kickstart that league of such a magnitude with about that is befitting its nature. The California State Athletic Commission is going to license Tyson and Jones Jr.

for this match and has clearly stated that this boxing match is going to be unlike any other. Though the history of exhibition bouts and pre-season boxing matches has been quite gory, CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster claims that this will not be one of them as he guarantees that the fighters will not engage with each other in a view to bite each other’s head off.

The revised rules of this particular bout include the authority of the referee to call off the match if the entire fight or any of the fighters stray beyond the boundaries of the competitive boxing exhibition. Both the boxers have to submit the reports of medical tests authenticated by the CSAC for boxers over the age of 40.

Though practice clips show Tyson to be in magnificent shape and it is widely known that Jones Jr. has been training with Chris Eubank Jr. since his last professional fight, emergency medical guidelines have been established and these two need to comply with those.

The CSAC has proclaimed that adhering to these emergency medical guidelines will help this contact sport to decelerate the transmission of COVID-19 and hence both the fighters need to present their medical documents which are in agreement with these norms.

The undercard match that leads to the main bout will commence at 2 am BST, whereas the exhibition bout is set to take the stage between 4 am and 5 am BST. Though it will not be televised on any television channel in the UK, social media broadcasting will be up for grabs.

Like most of the other popular applications, the Triller app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and is compatible with every mobile device.

Though it is still unclear how the Triller app will be live-streaming the exhibition match and whether it can be viewed on a television or cast on it through the app, it is already known that the entire sporting community is raring to witness this spectacle of a live event where two towering combatants collide in the ultimate battle of the millennium.

Check full fight preview here.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Live Stream Channels

When the epic clash was announced, it made headlines all over the world as sporting communities started anticipating vehemently about the match. Since the times of the pandemic has limited the world of sports and set a stringent boundary between the sports stars and the spectators, it was understood that people would have to enjoy the thrills that this bout has to offer from a safe distance.

The eight-round pay-per-view showdown is going to be broadcast on the conventional pay-per-view channels. But in addition to these, the battle of the legends can be live-streamed on the Triller app.

Other exciting prospects:

Though the bout is being broadcasted on other traditional pay-per-view channels, Thriller holds the exclusive rights of live streaming it. Along with the eight-round pay-per-view mega event, Triller is also going to present a 10-part documentary and stream it through the application. The documentary is going to portray the run-up to the clash and every detail surrounding this highly-anticipated event.

What's More On The Cards

As per the last updates, the match between Tyson and Roy Jones will have many opening entertainment sagas. This will be like an all-star concert where artists like Snoop Dog, Lil Wayne, and Pitbull will perform. So you get more bang for your buck. The atmosphere is going to be a superb one. The true fans should not miss it for anything. Just stay tuned, we will be publishing every relevant news about the event here for sure.

Controversy Before The Match

The social media was lit yesterday, as fans of boxing as a sport were up in arms. The boxing fans are of the opinion that both Tyson and Roy are well past their time and this match is just a money grab scheme. With US fans things flared up when they became aware that the PPV price for the match in the UK is 20 USD as compared to 50 USD here. This is something that is giving some unnecessary hype to the game. Let’s see how it unfolds.

It's going to be entertaining

The Tyson Vs Roy Jones match will be full of entertainment, it’s not just the match but also other things that are entertaining. As per the latest news, many pop stars like Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and French montana are going to perform. Earlier we had reported that PitBull would also perform however as per the latest update his name is not figuring out in the news. We know that it’s going to be entertaining and that’s why we are all waiting for it to happen soon.

Certain things are completely timeless. Just like Michel Jackson, Mike Tyson is also a living legend that has proved that the love of the fans is undying. The love it seems is mutual, thats why even at this age Tyson is ready to fight for his fans.

Not only Tyson we also give due respect to Roy Jones Jr for this epic fight that is destined to take place this month-end. These two former world champions are poised to show that things go beyond the titles for the real legends.

Amidst all the chaos and the controversies as cited by some sources, still, the PPV of the match is the most sought after boxing event that the fans wish to witness. So without writing more about the background, we are coming directly to the point.

This great boxing match is destined to be held on Saturday, Nov 28 at 9 PM ET. In all, it would be a four-hour event. The main card will begin at 9 PM ET with Tyson and Jones hitting the ring by 11 PM.

Official Live Stream Agents For Roy Jones Vs Mike Tyson

Although this is strictly a PPV match, still there are many official live stream partners. They have been appointed based on the geographic spread.

For the fans of the USA and Canada FITE is the official live streaming partner. They also have a tie-up with Triller. So if you are from any of these two nations then you know now how to watch the live stream of the event.

For the United Kingdom, BT Sports is the official partner and for Australia, the MAIN Event is the service to access for PPV.

Further information on this can be obtained by visiting the Tyson on triller website.

Location and Other Details

This great match will take place at Dignity Health & Sports Park in Carson, California. Here are the player’s details

This game has really jacked up the spirits of boxing fans across the nations and of all age groups. These two boxers are idols of the current boxing generation. There is nothing that can stop them from ruling the scene as they have the full support of boxing fans and the community by their side. Let’s see how things fare up and which player comes out as victor on this match.