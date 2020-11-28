Watch Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech 2020 Live Stream NCAA Football Game Free

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech football game

Who’s Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 23 Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-5; Oklahoma State 5-2

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38 points per game before their contest Saturday. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at noon ET at Boone Pickens Stadium after a week off. The Red Raiders should still be feeling good after a victory, while Oklahoma State will be looking to right the ship.

Texas Tech dodged a bullet two weeks ago, finishing off the Baylor Bears 24-23. Texas Tech’s RB Tahj Brooks filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 12 points for Texas Tech. K Jonathan Garibay booted in four field goals, the longest a 48-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Oklahoma State last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 41-13 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. No one had a standout game offensively for the Cowboys, but they got scores from FB Logan Carter and QB Shane Illingworth.

The Red Raiders are the clear underdogs, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Texas Tech’s win brought them up to 3-5 while Oklahoma State’s defeat pulled them down to 5-2. Texas Tech is 0-2 after wins this season, and Oklahoma State is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium — Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)