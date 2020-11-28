How to watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds How to watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh football game.Watch Pittsburgh vs Clemson 2020 Live Streams Free NCAAF Reddit Watch Online

Who’s Playing

Pittsburgh @ No. 3 Clemson

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-4; Clemson 7-1

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Clemson and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 45.38 points per game.

Clemson fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish three weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 47-40. Clemson’s loss came about despite a quality game from QB D.J. Uiagalelei, who passed for two TDs and 439 yards on 44 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Uiagalelei’s 53-yard TD bomb to WR Cornell Powell in the first quarter.

A well-balanced attack led Pitt over the Virginia Tech Hokies every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Pitt put the hurt on Virginia Tech with a sharp 47-14 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Panthers had established a 40-14 advantage. QB Kenny Pickett and WR DJ Turner were among the main playmakers for Pitt as the former passed for two TDs and 404 yards on 52 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown and the latter caught 15 passes for one TD and 184 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Turner’s 64-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Special teams collected 17 points for Pitt. K Alex Kessman delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Clemson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

Pittsburgh’s victory lifted them to 5-4 while Clemson’s defeat dropped them down to 7-1. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we’ll see if they’re able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch