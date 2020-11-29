Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings Live stream how to watch NFL football 2020 Reddit

After a two-game homestand, the Carolina Panthers will be on the road. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Carolina isn’t favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don’t count them out.

The Panthers got themselves on the board against the Detroit Lions last week, but Detroit never followed suit. Carolina enjoyed a cozy 20 to nothing win over Detroit. Carolina’s WR D.J. Moore filled up the stat sheet, catching seven passes for 127 yards.

Carolina’s defense was a presence as well, holding the Lions to a paltry 185 yards. The defense got past Detroit’s offensive line to sack QB Matthew Stafford five times for a total loss of 33 yards. The heavy lifting was done by LB Brian Burns and DE Efe Obada, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Minnesota last week, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 31-28 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the defeat, Minnesota got a solid performance out of WR Adam Thielen, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 123 yards.

Carolina’s victory lifted them to 4-7 while Minnesota’s loss dropped them down to 4-6. We’ll find out if Carolina can add another positive mark to their record or if the Vikings can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Carolina’s step.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Vikings slightly, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

