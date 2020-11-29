Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Live stream how to watch NFL football 2020 Reddit Online Free

The New York Jets will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. New York is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cincinnati is stumbling in off of 11 consecutive losses.

The Jets took their contest against the Oakland Raiders last week by a conclusive 34-3 score. New York QB Sam Darnold was slinging it as he passed for 315 yards and two TDs on 29 attempts. Darnold ended up with a passer rating of 127.80.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati didn’t finish too far behind, but the team still lost 16-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. No one had a big game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got one touchdown from WR Tyler Boyd.

New York’s win lifted them to 4-7 while Cincinnati’s loss dropped them down to 0-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cincinnati is stumbling into the matchup with the most yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 417.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bengals, the Jets come into the game boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 78.1. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Jets’ favor.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jets are a 3-point favorite against the Bengals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jets as a 3.5-point favorite.

