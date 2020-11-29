New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins Live stream how to watch NFL football 2020 Reddit

After a few days’ rest for both teams, the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York staggers in eager to bring about an end to their nine-game losing streak.

The Giants fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Giants lost to Philadelphia 23-17. The Giants were up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead.

The broadcast footprint for the game is very small. If you don’t live in New York, only markets that originate in or near Florida to see the game. The Miami, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Gainesville, Orlando, Panama City, Panama City, and Mobile markets will also broadcast this game.

The entire nation will see Bears at Packers tonight on NBC and Seahawks at Eagles tomorrow night on ESPN. As of now there is a game between the Ravens and Steelers in Pittsburgh that is also scheduled to be broadcast nationally Tuesday night on NBC.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 38 on the season. The Dolphins have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 42 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Odds

The Giants are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

