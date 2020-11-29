PCB & PCBA Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the PCB & PCBA analysis, which studies the PCB & PCBA industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “PCB & PCBA Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global PCB & PCBA by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global PCB & PCBA.

According to this study, over the next five years the PCB & PCBA market will register a 4.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 79950 million by 2025, from $ 66460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PCB & PCBA business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global PCB & PCBA Includes:

Nippon Mektron

Daeduck Group

Unimicron

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

SEMCO

TTM

ZDT

SEI

Tripod

AT&S

Ellington

Kingboard

HannStar Board (GBM)

Shinko Electric Ind

CMK Corporation

DSBJ

Compeq

Nanya PCB

Topcb

SCC

MEIKO ELECTRONICS

Samsung

Wus

Kinwong

Fujikura

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

